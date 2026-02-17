By Chirayu Sharma and Dr Badri Narayanan Gopalakrishnan

While the 20th century was defined by the quest for “Black Gold,” the 21st century is rapidly descending toward the “Blue Economy.” Far beneath the surface of the international high seas—specifically in the lightless expanse of the Abyssal Plain—lies a fortune in polymetallic nodules. These potato-sized rocks, rich in cobalt, nickel, and manganese, are no longer just a scientific curiosity. They are the foundation of a new, untouched frontier in global finance: the Deep-Sea Sovereign Wealth Fund.

For decades, deep-sea mining (DSM) has been framed almost exclusively as an environmental battleground. Critics argue that disturbing the seafloor could lead to irreversible ecological collapse, while proponents claim it is a “necessary evil” to secure the minerals required for the global green energy transition. However, a third narrative is quietly emerging among economists and geopolitical strategists. This story isn’t about the environment—it’s about the unprecedented financial frameworks being built to manage “Blue Wealth.”

The New Architecture of Wealth

Historically, Sovereign Wealth Funds (SWFs) like those of Norway or the UAE were built on land-based oil and gas. These assets were clearly defined by national borders. The deep sea, however, presents a unique legal and economic paradox. Under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the international seabed is considered the “Common Heritage of Mankind.” This means that the $20 trillion in mineral wealth sitting 6,000 meters deep doesn’t belong to any one corporation; it is governed by the International Seabed Authority (ISA).

This “common heritage” status is giving rise to a new species of financial vehicle. Unlike traditional mining royalties, the profits from the deep sea are being designed to fund “Generational Wealth” for nations that lack land-based resources. We are seeing the birth of a model where the extraction of minerals at the bottom of the ocean provides the capital to protect a nation’s future on the surface, where 80% of mining revenue is funnelled into a globally diversified investment portfolio, with only the real return being used for national budgets. This ensures that the seabed’s wealth serves the citizenry even after the last nodule is harvested.

India’s Strategic Descent: The Samudra Yaan Factor

India is at the vanguard of this shift. With its “Deep Ocean Mission” and the development of the Samudra Yaan—a manned submersible capable of reaching depths of 6,000 meters—New Delhi is positioning itself as a “Blue Superpower.” But the Indian approach is more nuanced than simple extraction. The 2025 Union Budget’s allocation of ₹600 crore to the Deep Ocean Mission is less of a research grant and more of a seed capital investment in a multi-decade blue economy.

For India, the deep sea represents a “Strategic Sovereign Fund.” By securing exploration rights in the Central Indian Ocean Basin, India is effectively creating a hedge against the volatile global mineral markets currently dominated by terrestrial monopolies. This isn’t just about selling ore; it’s about building an internal financial ecosystem where deep-sea assets back the country’s massive push into electric vehicle manufacturing and renewable infrastructure. It is a form of “In-Situ” wealth—money that stays in the ground (or on the seafloor) until the strategic moment it is needed to stabilize the national economy.

In traditional economics, an asset derives its value from accessibility and ownership. Until recently, deep-sea minerals were effectively valued at zero, as extraction technology was prohibitively expensive and legal ownership frameworks were largely undefined. However, following the success of this project, the prospects of accessing and exploiting deep-sea resources have significantly improved, opening the door to the exploration of multi-billion-dollar seabed assets at substantially higher valuations.

This is a critical moment for India to strategically embrace the blue economy and secure a first-mover advantage in the exploration of vast and still-evolving undersea mineral reserves. With growing global interest in deep-seabed resources, India must accelerate investment in advanced ocean-exploration technologies and substantially scale up research and development for seabed mining and mapping. In the upcoming Union Budget, the government should consider allocating higher dedicated funding to the blue economy, or alternatively explore innovative financing instruments such as sovereign blue bonds to mobilize long-term capital for these projects.

Equally important is the need for a robust regulatory and policy framework governing deep-sea exploration and resource extraction. India can draw valuable lessons from global precedents such as Nauru, which triggered the International Seabed Authority’s “two-year rule,” compelling the finalization of deep-sea mining regulations. Nauru’s approach—channelling a significant share of deep-sea mining royalties into a protected sovereign wealth fund—offers an instructive model. For vulnerable island nations, such “Blue Funds” are designed to finance climate adaptation and even population relocation, underscoring how seabed assets are being leveraged to confront existential climate risks. For India, a carefully calibrated policy framework could similarly balance economic opportunity, strategic autonomy, and environmental responsibility while positioning the country as a leader in the emerging blue-economy ecosystem & help to build SWF away from the land mined non-renewable resources

The Bottom Line

The “Abyssal Plain” is no longer just a geological term; it is a balance sheet. As the world’s terrestrial mines become depleted and more ecologically damaging, the focus will inevitably shift downward. The nations that succeed won’t just be those with the best robots, but those with the most sophisticated financial architecture to manage this “Blue Gold.”

We are entering an era where the depth of a nation’s treasury may soon depend on the depth of its submersibles. The gold rush of 1849 was a scramble for land; the wealth rush of 2025 and beyond will be a descent into the deep.

The authors are Independent Researcher and Founder of Infisum, respectively.

