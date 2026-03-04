To understand the current conflict involving Iran, one must step away from daily headlines and partisan reflexes and instead look at history. What is unfolding today is neither impulsive nor unprecedented. It follows a long American tradition of confronting extortion, coercion, and ideological tyranny after patience and appeasement have demonstrably failed.

Iran after 1979: From civilization to theocracy

Iran is not a marginal nation. It is one of the world’s oldest civilizations, with a cultural and intellectual legacy stretching back millennia. Persian poetry, philosophy, governance, and statecraft shaped large parts of the ancient world. That civilizational trajectory was abruptly disrupted in 1979, when the Islamic Revolution replaced a nation-state with a theocratic system governed by unelected clerics.

Since then, political power in Iran has not rested with its people but with a narrow religious elite. Faith became an instrument of control rather than spiritual uplift. Internal dissent was crushed. Women were systematically subordinated. Minorities were silenced. Externally, the regime adopted a model based on hostage taking, proxy warfare, ideological intimidation, and nuclear brinkmanship.

For more than four decades, Iran has behaved less like a responsible nation-state and more like an extortionist regime, leveraging fear, instability, and threat escalation to extract concessions from the international system.

The nuclear deal and the illusion of restraint

This pattern was profoundly misunderstood during the Obama administration. Under the nuclear agreement, formally known as the JCPOA, billions of dollars were released to Tehran. The deal contained sunset clauses that allowed Iran to legally resume nuclear enrichment after a defined period. In effect, time and capital were handed to a regime that had already demonstrated how it weaponizes both.

The assumption was that economic engagement would moderate ideological behavior. It did not. The funds did not uplift ordinary Iranians. They strengthened the Revolutionary Guard, expanded proxy networks across the Middle East, and accelerated missile and weapons development.

History shows that regimes built on ideological absolutism interpret concessions not as goodwill but as validation.

The Barbary states parallel

This is not the first time the United States has faced such a challenge.

In the early nineteenth century, the young American republic confronted the Barbary States of North Africa, especially Tripoli. These were regimes sustained by piracy, hostage taking, and forced tribute. For years, America paid them, hoping submission would buy peace. Instead, the demands grew larger and more humiliating.

Under Presidents Thomas Jefferson and James Madison, the United States finally refused further submission. The First and Second Barbary Wars followed. Tribute ended. Piracy collapsed. A lasting principle was established that free nations do not negotiate endlessly with extortionists.

Iran today mirrors that model, except with missiles instead of corsairs and nuclear threats instead of ransom notes.

Moral confusion in the modern west

One of the most troubling aspects of contemporary American discourse is a recurring instinct to side against American power, even when that power is responding to clear and sustained threats. This confusion is visible across parts of the political Left and among segments of the immigrant intelligentsia that dominate elite commentary.

We see sympathy for Nicolas Maduro despite his indictment in the United States courts. We see resistance to enforcing reciprocal trade policies while accepting punitive tariffs on American goods. We see reluctance to confront China’s expanding geopolitical footprint, from control over critical infrastructure near the Panama Canal to predatory lending practices across Africa and South Asia.

China’s labor practices, internal repression, and export of debt dependency are routinely minimized, while American enforcement of borders, trade rules, and strategic interests is portrayed as moral failure. Even Mexico’s role as a conduit for illegal migration and fentanyl trafficking into the United States is often treated with indulgence rather than accountability.

History is unambiguous on this point. Great powers do not decline because they lack ideals. They decline when their elites lose the moral confidence to defend those ideals.

America’s strategic culture is not built on endless waiting

This distinction matters especially for immigrants and foreign observers.

The United States was not founded on the principle of ahimsa, indefinite delay, or conflict avoidance at all costs. It values restraint, but not paralysis. It values peace, but not submission. American strategic culture has always rested on a simple truth. Peace is preserved through strength, not through perpetual appeasement.

Those who expect every American president to behave like Mahatma Gandhi misunderstand the country they have chosen to engage with or live in. America became a global power by design, resolve, and sustained effort, not by hoping adversaries would eventually behave better.

Leadership and historical necessity

History does not produce leaders in a vacuum. Leaders emerge because moments demand them. Jefferson did not arise for comfort. Madison did not govern for consensus alone. They acted because circumstances required clarity.

The same logic applies today. Whether one agrees with a leader’s style or rhetoric is secondary to the historical reality that extortionist regimes do not reform themselves voluntarily. They change only when the cost of intimidation exceeds its rewards.

Leaders like Jefferson and Trump are not created by ideology alone. They are shaped by necessity. They emerge when delay becomes dangerous and when clarity becomes unavoidable.

Why this matters for India and the World

For India, for Indian Americans, and for immigrants across the democratic world, this moment carries profound implications. Global order does not sustain itself automatically. It requires anchors. When the anchor drifts, instability spreads through energy markets, trade routes, migration flows, and regional conflicts.

The alternative to American leadership is not neutrality. It is a world shaped by authoritarian powers that view liberty as a threat, dissent as a disease, and sovereignty as conditional.

India, with its civilizational depth and democratic aspirations, has far more to gain from a stable American-led order than from a fragmented world dominated by coercive powers. The same is true for immigrants who chose the United States not merely for economic opportunity, but for the freedoms that opportunity rests upon.

A civilizational choice

This conflict, like the Barbary Wars before it, is ultimately about choice. Submission or resistance. Extortion or accountability. Managed decline or stability defended decisively.

The United States has faced this choice before. Each time it chose resolve, it preserved not only its own future but a global environment in which liberty could breathe.

That reality, not party labels or transient politics, is what defines the present moment.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and not necessarily reflect the views of financialexpress.com.

Vinson Xavier Palathingal is an engineer, entrepreneur, exporter, and policy advocate based in Florida and Washington, D.C. He is Executive Director of the Indo-American Center and has been active in U.S.–India relations, education reform, and immigrant community leadership for more than three decades. In 2020, he was appointed by President Donald J. Trump to the President’s Export Council.