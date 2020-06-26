Glasgow mass stabbing incident: 3 people feared dead, suspect shot in United Kingdom, say reports

Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon took to Twitter to urge people to stay away from the area. (Reuters)

Three people are feared dead in a mass stabbing in a hotel in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Friday and the suspect has been shot by armed UK police, according to reports emerging on what is being referred to as a serious incident.

Police Scotland have yet to confirm the details and nature of the incident as a heavy police and ambulance presence remains in the city centre of Glasgow on West George Street. The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public,” Police Scotland said in a statement.

A police officer is believed to be among the victims, according to a statement issued by the Scottish Police Federation. “We are aware of reports a police officer has been stabbed in an incident in Glasgow city centre,” the Police Federation statement said.

“We appreciate families of police officers in Glasgow will be anxious to hear that a police officer has been stabbed. Please be aware the family of the officer has been notified and is being supported by the service,” it said.

Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon took to Twitter to urge people to stay away from the area. “Please follow advice to avoid the West George Street area of Glasgow while Police Scotland deal with this ongoing incident,” she said.