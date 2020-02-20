Germany shooting: Eight people killed in shootings near Frankfurt, police giving chase

By: |
Published: February 20, 2020 8:55:57 AM

The motive for the shootings is still unclear. Local media said gunmen had opened fire at two shisha bars in Hanau.

Germany shooting, germany shooting toll, Frankfurt, Hanau, latest news on germany shooting, world newsHeavily armed police sealed off two streets in the city of Hanau where ambulances had rushed. (Reuters photo)

Eight people were killed on Wednesday in two shooting incidents in a German city near Frankfurt and special forces were chasing the gunmen who fled in a car, police said. Heavily armed police sealed off two streets in the city of Hanau where ambulances had rushed. A police helicopter hovered over the city, east of the financial hub Frankfurt.

The motive for the shootings is still unclear. Local media said gunmen had opened fire at two shisha bars in Hanau.
The gunmen fled the scene of the first incident in a dark-coloured car. Police have set up a hotline for members of the public with information that could lead to the perpetrators.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Germany shooting Eight people killed in shootings near Frankfurt police giving chase
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1MH370 mystery: ‘Very top’ level Malaysian officials believe jet downed by pilot in ‘mass murder-suicide’, says ex-Australian PM
2Judge Sri Srinivasan becomes first Indian-American to lead powerful federal circuit court
3UK budget on March 11 as planned, says new finance minister Rishi Sunak