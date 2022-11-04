scorecardresearch
German Parliamentarians visit India to study impact of climate change and potential solutions

The delegation, in India between October 26-November 5 probed about the direct effects of man-made climate change, such as heavier precipitation with floods and erosion/landslides.

German Parliamentarians visit India to study impact of climate change and potential solutions
The high level delegation started their trip from Delhi where they visited a project on forest restoration and Ghazipur Waste Dump. (Photo: Germany Embassy)

The Parliamentary Committee on Environment, Nature Conservation and Consumer Protection of the German Federal Parliament (Bundestag) completed a 9-day trip to India to observe and learn about regional challenges faced due to the climate crisis and possible solutions.

The delegation, in India between October 26-November 5 probed about the direct effects of man-made climate change, such as heavier precipitation with floods and erosion/landslides, cyclones as well as concerns with regards to lack of precipitation with water shortages and overheating of the cities.

The high level delegation started their trip from Delhi where they visited a project on forest restoration and Ghazipur Waste Dump. In Sikkim, they observed the state government’s efforts towards environmental conservation, climate action and climate adaptation. The steps taken by states like Sikkim towards organic agriculture to improve biodiversity, water quality, food security and income stabilisation and climate adaptation impressed the delegation.

Talking about his experience, Harald Ebner, Head of the Delegation said, “We see many outstanding approaches in India that can be adapted worldwide. Climate change affects different areas differently and it is extremely important that we share the experiences of regional sustainable solutions with the world.”

In Odisha, the Committee visited the Bhitarkanika National Park, India’s second-largest mangrove forest and Ramsar Sites, where they received first-hand information about successful protection of mangroves and crocodiles and were impressed by people-to-people exchange.

The General Counsel of Kolkata, Manfred Auster who accompanied the delegation said, “I am delighted that the Parliamentarians visited Sikkim and Odisha, two states that put high emphasis on sustainable development. Germany and India will continue their cooperation to fight the climate crisis.”

