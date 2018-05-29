​​​
  3. German Chancellor Angela Merkel signals willingness to talk with US on trade dispute

German Chancellor Angela Merkel signals willingness to talk with US on trade dispute

Published: May 29, 2018 4:50 AM
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday signalled the willingness to have a discussion with the US over the trade dispute on steel and aluminum shortly before the tariff exemptions expire on June 1. (AP)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday signalled the willingness to have a discussion with the US over the trade dispute on steel and aluminum shortly before the tariff exemptions expire on June 1. Merkel told a conference in Berlin that she still hoped there would be no need for the EU to implement retaliatory measures in its trade dispute with the US, Xinhua reported.

It was about finding the right answer, Merkel said, referring to the “Sword of Damocles” of US President Donald Trump’s bullying and protectionist attitude in trade issue.

Merkel reiterated the importance of multilateral organisations such as the World Trade Organization (WTO), which is about a free, open and fair world trade system and against protectionism.

