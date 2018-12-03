George HW Bush state funeral: Air Force One arrives in Houston to carry former President’s casket to Washington

Former US president George HW Bush. (Reuters)

George HW Bush state funeral: A US government plane arrived here on Sunday afternoon to transport the body of former president George H W Bush to Washington for a state funeral. The 41st US president died Friday, aged 94, at his home in Texas. According to Jim McGrath, a spokesperson for the Bush family, the aircraft’s flights to carry the casket of the former US president will be called “Special Air Mission 41”.

United States President Donald Trump had Saturday said he would send his presidential aircraft to carry the casket of his late predecessor to Washington. The aircraft is called Air Force One when the president is on board.

Officials also held what appeared to be a dry run for moving Bush’s casket to Washington. His body will lay in state at the Capitol Rotunda after an arrival ceremony on Monday. The public is invited and can pay their respects from Monday evening until Wednesday morning.

The casket will be flown back to Houston on Wednesday afternoon. A public viewing will be held from Wednesday evening until 6 am on Thursday. According to sources in the White House, President Trump and first lady Melania would attend the funeral service in Houston on Thursday. Bush will be buried in Texas next to his wife, Barbara, and their daughter, Robin, who died in 1953.