George HW Bush funeral: No bonhomie on display between US President Donald Trump, his predecessors; watch video

US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter participate in the State Funeral for former President George HW Bush in Washington. (Reuters)

Even as US President Donald Trump joined his living predecessors to commemorate the life of former President George H W Bush who passed away recently, the feeling of warmth between the present and former presidents was clearly missing. While the president shook hands with Barack Obama and ex-first lady Michelle Obama while taking his place in the first row, he did not shake hands with Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary, whom Trump had defeated en route to White House. Former US president Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn were also present at the event

The president was however welcomed by the Bush family with whom he sparred and offered a glimpse of political civility that many feel is absent since Trump took over as president last year. The president had earlier decided not to attend a similar service for Republican Senator John McCain, who passed away earlier this year. Trump reportedly had to be talked into keeping the US flag half-staff at the White House.

Both Trump and McCain were involved in a feud a number of times. At the latter’s service, the senator’s daughter Meghan McCain rebuked the president in a speech that was filled with emotions. Trump had declared a day of morning for ex-president George HW Bush. He also visited the 41st president’s casket in the US Capitol and called on former president George W Bush and his wife, Laura. He also sharply criticised Obama and rolled back signature achievements of the later’s tenure on climate change, foreign policy and healthcare.