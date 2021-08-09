  • MORE MARKET STATS

Gas cylinder explosion on van kills 10 in Pakistan’s Punjab province

By: |
August 09, 2021 12:14 PM

An initial probe by the authorities found that the van was carrying passengers from Rawalpindi to Gujranwala.

gas explosion in pakAt least six persons were injured in the explosion. (Representational image: Reuters)

At least ten people were killed after the gas cylinder of a van exploded when it was hit by a mini truck in Pakistan’s Punjab province, according to a media report on Monday. The accident occurred in Gujranwala on Sunday, Geo News reported.

An initial probe by the authorities found that the van was carrying passengers from Rawalpindi to Gujranwala. The vehicle was hit by the mini truck and the cylinder at the back of the van exploded, police said. At least six persons were injured in the explosion.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Gas cylinder explosion on van kills 10 in Pakistan’s Punjab province
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Beijing bans people travelling from high risk COVID-19 Chinese provinces
2Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif’s application for visa extension in UK rejected, say media reports
3Thousands more flee fires outside Athens amid heat wave