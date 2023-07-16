scorecardresearch
Gang found guilty in ‘honeytrap’ murder of Indian-origin man in England; 5 members convicted in shocking Craig’s List case

Written by FE Online
Five members of a gang have been found guilty of murdering 44-year-old Indian-origin man, Vishal Gohel in England in January. The authorities have found three men and two women guilty of the “honeytrap” murder.

Victim, gang members were in contact via Craig’s List

Gohel was found unresponsive in a flat and was pronounced dead at the scene. His postmortem report showed several blows to his head. Court reports have shown that the jury was told the gang laid a honeytrap for Gohel who was led to believe he would be having a sexual liaison, however, the gang intended to rob him. Gohel’s neighbour had noticed his door stood ajar and the light kitchen was on. He was found with tape on his face at his flat. It later came to light that Gohel had been in contact with the suspects through Craig’s List.

Arrests in the case

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Major Crime Unit launched a murder investigation and made six arrests in the case.

“Our thoughts are with Vishal’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time. Specialist officers are supporting his family and I would ask for their privacy to be respected,” said Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, who led the investigation earlier this year.

Tevin Leslie, 23, was convicted of murder and had already pleaded guilty to conspiracy to rob.

Sakeen Gordon, 22, was convicted of murder and conspiracy to rob; Yarley Georgia Bruce-Annan, 22, was convicted of murder after earlier admitting a charge of conspiracy to rob; Brandon Browne, 22, was found not guilty of murder, but convicted of manslaughter and conspiracy to rob; and Faith Hoppie, 22, was found not guilty of murder, but convicted of manslaughter and conspiracy to rob.

All five will be sentenced at St. Albans Crown Court on September 26. A sixth suspect, Tiana Edwards Hancock, 20, was cleared of murder, manslaughter and conspiracy to rob.

First published on: 16-07-2023 at 16:22 IST

