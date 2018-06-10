G7 vows to ensure Iran nuclear program ‘remains peaceful’

The G7 group includes European heavyweights such as Germany, France and Britain who — along with the US. (Reuters)

G7 leaders pledged today to ensure Iran’s nuclear program remains peaceful in a joint statement between the US and European allies angered by Donald Trump’s pullout from an internationally-agreed accord. “We are committed to permanently ensuring that Iran’s nuclear program remains peaceful, in line with its international obligations and commitments to never seek, develop or acquire a nuclear weapon” the leaders said at the end of a two-day summit in Canada.

“We condemn all financial support of terrorism including terrorist groups sponsored by Iran. We also call upon Iran to play a constructive role by contributing to efforts to counter terrorism and achieve political solutions, reconciliation and peace in the region,” the statement added.

The G7 group includes European heavyweights such as Germany, France and Britain who — along with the US — were all signatories to the 2015 nuclear accord which allowed for the lifting of sanctions on Iran.