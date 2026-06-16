G7 Summit 2026 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach France for the G7 Summit on Tuesday amid a two-nation visit. He is slated to hold bilateral talks with key leaders including the leaders of Canada and the United Kingdom during the next two days. US officials have also confirmed a meeting between Modi and President Donald Trump to discuss international issues.

India’s participation marks the 13th time it has attended the G7 Summit as a partner country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s seventh consecutive appearance at the gathering. Modi had reached Nice in France on Sunday — participating in several events and holding talks with President Emanuel Macron before heading to Slovakia.

According to details shared by the Ministry of External Affairs, he will reach Évian-les-Bains on the afternoon of June 16 to participate in the meetings of the G7 Summit. Following that, Modi will travel on to Paris for other bilateral engagements including of course his participation in the VivaTech Summit in Paris besides addressing an Indian community event in the city.

What’s on the agenda?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron upon arrival in France. He is slated to participate in a working session of the summit on the theme, “Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity,” along with leaders of G7 countries, partner countries, and representatives of the World Bank and the African Development Bank.

Modi is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Canadian PM Mark Carney, UK leader Kier Starmer and the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He will also attend a gala dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Modi-Trump meeting

US media cited officials to confirm over the weekend that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G-7 meeting in France on Wednesday.

This will be the first meeting between the two leaders since February last year in Washington, and comes against the backdrop of concerns over the death of Indian mariners on commercial ships targeted by the US Navy in the Strait of Hormuz. The meeting between Trump and Modi will also be the first face-to-face interaction since the India-US relationship hit a rough patch after Operation Sindoor and Washington’s decision to impose heavy tariffs on New Delhi. The two leaders have had a couple of phone calls and also agreed on a framework for an interim bilateral trade deal in February, which is being negotiated.

Who is attending the event?

Several world leaders have already reached France for the G7 summit. US President Donald Trump was the first leader to arrive and was received by Macron and his wife Brigitte. He was followed by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and First Lady Victoria Starmer, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and President of the European Council Antonio Costa.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that he had offered to meet Vladimir Putin at a G7 summit in France this week for talks to end a four-year war. But the Russian leader is not slated to attend the event.



Live Updates