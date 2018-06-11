G7 Summit 2018: Image of Donald Trump gheraoed by world leaders goes viral, body language stirs debate

The iconic photo was taken by German government photographer Jesco Denzel and released by the spokesman for the chancellor Angela Merkel Steffen Seibert

G7 Summit 2018: Ahead of the much-awaited summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong-Un in Singapore, world diplomacy has got embroiled in a photo controversy. The image, which was taken during the recently concluded G7 Summit held in the Quebec City of Canada, features a number of global leaders and dignitaries, including Trump. The picture shows global leaders what appears as them confronting Trump. While German Chancellor Angela Merkel is seen at the forefront looking at Trump assertively with arms planted on a table, as the US president sits with his arms folded as world leaders surrounded them.

The iconic photo was taken by German government photographer Jesco Denzel and released by the spokesman for the chancellor Angela Merkel Steffen Seibert, according to reports. It is the body-language that was displayed in the photo has been dominating the discussion. The image of the world diplomacy, which is often considered as all smiles-handshakes affairs, took a hit by this picture. This was nothing short of demanding an answer from the head of the world’s oldest democracy, the strongest economy, most powerful country.

Apart from Merkel and Trump, there were US national security adviser US national security adviser John Bolton, Japanese senior deputy minister for foreign affairs Kazuyuki Yamazaki, Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe, Japanese deputy chief cabinet secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura, French president Emmanuel Macron, UK prime minister Theresa May and Director of the US National Economic Council Larry Kudlow.

The image has gone viral and drew sharp reactions on Twitter even as the G7 summit ended in farce and a renewed threat of global trade war today as US President Donald Trump abruptly rejected the text of a consensus statement and bitterly insulted the Canadian host. Just minutes after a joint communique that had been approved by the leaders of the Group of Seven allies was published in Canada’s summit host city Quebec, Trump launched a Twitter broadside from aboard Air Force One.

The US leader had left the meeting early en route for Singapore and a historic nuclear summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, only to take exception to comments made by Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a news conference back on the ground.