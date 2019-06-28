G20 Summit: Terrorism biggest threat to humanity, says PM Modi at informal BRICS leaders’ meeting in Osaka

Published: June 28, 2019 8:42:24 AM

"Terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity. It not only kills innocents but also severely affects the economic development and social stability," he said. The Prime Minister is in Osaka for the G20 Summit. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity which not only kills innocents but also severely affects the economic development and social stability. Speaking at the informal BRICS leaders’ meeting in Osaka, Modi said that there is a need to stop all the mediums of support to terrorism and racism.

Stock Market

