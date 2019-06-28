G20 Summit: PM Modi, Donald Trump, Shinzo Abe hold trilateral talks under ‘JAI’ framework

G20 Summit: PM Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump and Japan PM Shinzo Abe hold trilateral talks in Osaka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday morning in Osaka ahead of the formal opening of the G-20 Summit. During the Japan-America-India trilateral meeting, Modi highlighted “the importance India attaches to” the grouping.

“Committed to a better future. Meeting of JAI (Japan-America-India) Trilateral takes place in Osaka. PM @AbeShinzo welcomes the leaders. @POTUS congratulates Prime Ministers Modi and Abe for their electoral victories. PM Modi highlights the importance India attaches to JAI,” the Prime Minister’s office tweeted.

In his message, Trump congratulated PM Modi and Abe on election victories.

“Modi, congratulations on your great victory. I should say congratulations to both because Shinzo also had a great victory. You are doing a great job to your countries,” he said.

In his remark, PM Modi promised that India will continue to work together on shared values and said that when you look at the acronym of three countries — Japan, America, and India — it is ‘JAI’. The Hindi word ‘JAI’ stands for success.

Later, the Prime Minister held bilateral talks with Trump during which the issue of growing global trade frictions, Iran crisis, defence and 5G communications featured prominently. The Modi-Trump meeting assumes significance as the US president, championing his ‘America First’ policy, has been a vocal critic of India for levying “tremendously high” duties on US products.

Before his arrival in Japan on Thursday, Trump tweeted, “I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn!”

This was PM Modi’s first meeting with Trump after the BJP’s landslide win in the parliamentary election.

On Thursday, Modi held wide-ranging talks with Abe on the global economy, issues of fugitive economic offenders and disaster management. Prime Minister Modi will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Putin and other leaders during the June 28-29 summit. This will be Modi’s sixth G-20 Summit.