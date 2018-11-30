G20 summit: Donald Trump barrels into summit after nixing Vladimir Putin meeting

Published: November 30, 2018 12:55 PM

Trump barreled into the two-day meeting by announcing via Twitter that he was cancelling on Putin over Russia's seizure of Ukrainian vessels.

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin (File photo)

President Trump kicks off two days of diplomacy at the Group of 20 summit in Argentina on Friday after his abrupt decision to cancel a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin overshadowed the proceedings before they even started.

His agenda Friday is expected to include meetings with world leaders, the signing of a revamped trade deal with Canada and Mexico, as well as a number of group activities for the gathering of rich and developing nations.

Coming into this G-20, Trump faces a series of diplomatic challenges — most notably whether he can strike an agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) to ease trade tensions.

