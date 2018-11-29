G20 Summit: Donald Trump cancels Vladimir Putin meeting over Ukraine crisis

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he was canceling a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled to take place during the upcoming summit for the Group of 20 industrialized nations in Argentina, citing the current Ukraine crisis.
US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he was canceling a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled to take place during the upcoming summit for the Group of 20 industrialized nations in Argentina, citing the current Ukraine crisis.
Read Also| PM Narendra Modi arrives in Argentina for G20 summit
“Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting in Argentina with President Vladimir Putin. I look forward to a meaningful Summit again as soon as this situation is resolved!” Trump tweeted after departing for the G20 summit.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.