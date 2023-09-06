The White House has confirmed that US President Joe Biden will adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during his upcoming visits to India for the G20 Summit and Vietnam. This decision comes in the wake of First Lady Jill Biden’s positive COVID-19 test on Monday. President Biden, aged 80, underwent testing on both Monday and Tuesday, with results indicating that he remains negative for the virus. Consequently, there will be no alterations to his travel plans for India and Vietnam later this week.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, addressing reporters during her daily news conference on Tuesday, emphasized that US President Biden will continue to be regularly tested as directed by his physician and will also undergo testing before departing for India, all in accordance with CDC guidelines. The President is taking all necessary precautions and following standard procedures.

President Biden is scheduled to embark on his journey to India on September 7 to participate in the G20 Summit, including a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8 during the summit. India, as the current G20 president, is hosting the annual summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

In response to inquiries about his upcoming visits, President Biden expressed his anticipation, and the White House reiterated its commitment to following CDC recommendations, which include a combination of measures such as mask-wearing, testing, and symptom monitoring, particularly after close contact. Notably, President Biden currently exhibits no COVID-19 symptoms.

No changes to White House protocols

Jean-Pierre also noted that senior White House staff routinely undergo COVID-19 testing whenever they are in close proximity to the President, a practice upheld for nearly two years. She affirmed that there are no changes to White House protocols at this time and reiterated that President Biden’s travel plans remain unaffected.

In terms of the G20 Summit, several prominent world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, have confirmed their participation. Prime Minister Modi will pass on the G20 Presidency to Brazilian President Lula on September 10, with Brazil officially assuming the role on December 1.

The G20 consists of Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU), representing a significant portion of the global GDP, trade, and population.

(With PTI inputs)