G20 leaders need bolder action at critical time, says UN chief Antonio Guterres

By: | Published: November 29, 2018 4:21 AM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has a message for leaders of the 20 major economic powers ahead of this week's summit: take stronger leadership and bolder action to tackle critical problems from climate change to inequality at a time the world is facing "a crisis of confidence."

G20 leaders, UN chief Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary General,  Buenos Aires,  ArgentinaBefore flying to Buenos Aires, Argentina, to attend the Group of 20 meeting, the U.N. chief told reporters Wednesday it is imperative that countries work together to create a fairer world.

Guterres warned that “we are headed for a world of cataclysm and uncertainty due to climate disruption.” He also warned that “those left behind by globalization are losing trust in governments and institutions,” inequality is “pervasive and increasing,” trade disputes are escalating, and geopolitical tensions “are adding further pressure to the global economy.”

