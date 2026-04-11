Top officials from Iran and the United States reached Pakistan on Saturday morning for ‘make-or-break’ ceasefire negotiations. Pakistani officials are moderating the talks after brokering a temporary truce earlier this week. US Vice President JD Vance is leading the American team with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf across the table.

Who are the Iranian delegates?

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the head of the delegation and the Iranian parliamentary speaker;

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, the foreign minister;

Reza Amiri Moghadam, the ambassador to Pakistan;

Ali Akbar Ahmadian, a member of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran;

Ali Bagheri Kani, the deputy to the Supreme National Security Council and former acting foreign minister;

Esmael Ahmadi Moghadam, the president of the National Defense university;

Mohammad Jafari, the assistant to the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council;

Naser Hemati, the governor of Iran’s central bank;

Kazim Gharibabadi, a deputy foreign minister;

Majid Takht e Ravanchi, a deputy foreign minister;

Valiollah Nouri, a deputy foreign minister;

Esmail Baghaei, a deputy foreign minister and spokesperson for the Iranian ministry of foreign affairs;

Abolfazl Amouei, an Iranian MP;

Mohammad Nabavian, an Iranian MP.

Who are the US negotiators?

US Vice President JD Vance will lead the American delegation, joined by President Donald Trump’s top envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner.