Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang could step down as chief executive officer, according to reports, potentially bringing an end to his 32-year tenure at the company he built from a small graphics-card start-up into the world’s most valuable company. However, Nvidia has not announced his departure, and there is no confirmation that a successor has been named.

Reports of a possible leadership change emerged after Nvidia’s board reportedly met to discuss Huang’s future amid growing scrutiny over his personal conduct and reported links to Alice Huang, an executive associated with Megaspeed, a Singapore-based Nvidia customer. According to reports, the board is also exploring potential successors and has engaged an outside firm to identify candidates. However, no formal decision on Huang’s removal has been announced.

The developments come days after Nvidia’s board initiated an independent investigation into reports that Huang may have been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation involving Alice Huang. The investigation was announced on November 8, 2026.

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Who is Jensen Huang?

From an outsider in the US to Nvidia’s co-founderJensen Huang, whose full name is Jen-Hsun Huang, was born on February 17, 1963, in Tainan, Taiwan. His parents sent him and his older brother to the United States when they were children.

Huang has spoken about his early years in America in several interviews. He has said he was around nine years old when he arrived in the country. He and his brother were enrolled at the Oneida Baptist Institute in rural Kentucky. The two children did not realise that the school was a boarding institution that also took in troubled teenagers.

Huang has recalled how he had to clean the dormitory bathrooms during his time there. His family later moved to Oregon, where he spent much of his teenage years. Before becoming one of the world’s richest technology executives, Huang worked as a dishwasher, busboy and waiter at Denny’s, the American restaurant chain.

Will Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resign? Trump, tech leaders weigh in as board probe deepens (Photo: X)

He later earned a degree in electrical engineering from Oregon State University in 1984. It was there that he met his future wife, Lori, according to Nvidia’s official biography.

Huang went on to complete his master’s degree at Stanford University in 1992. Before starting Nvidia, he also worked at semiconductor companies AMD and LSI Logic.

How three engineers started Nvidia at a Denny’s restaurant

In April 1993, Huang joined hands with two engineers, Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, to start Nvidia. Both had previously worked at Sun Microsystems.

The idea for the company reportedly took shape during conversations over meals at a Denny’s restaurant in San Jose, California.

The three engineers believed that 3D graphics would become an important part of personal computing. They wanted to build chips that could handle increasingly complex graphics and computing tasks.

However, Nvidia’s early years were far from easy.

Its first product, the NV1, failed to find success in the market. The company then secured a contract to develop a chip for Sega’s next gaming console. But Huang later realised that Nvidia had taken the wrong technical approach.

The setback could have ended the company. Huang has said in interviews that Nvidia was only about a month away from running out of money.

Sega’s then chief executive, Shoichiro Irimajiri, agreed to pay Nvidia $5 million despite the problems with the project. Huang has credited the payment with giving the company enough money to stay in business.

The money helped Nvidia develop its RIVA 128 graphics chip, which was released in 1997 and became a commercial success. It helped the company recover from its early troubles.

Jensen Huang’s net worth has dropped once again. (Image: Reuters)

Nvidia went public on the Nasdaq in January 1999. Later that year, it introduced the GeForce 256, which it called the world’s first graphics processing unit, or GPU. Nvidia helped popularise the term, which is now widely used across the technology industry.

The big decision that eventually made Nvidia an AI giant

One of the most important decisions of Huang’s career came in 2006, when Nvidia introduced CUDA.

The software platform allowed developers to use graphics processing units for tasks beyond graphics and gaming. It made it possible to use Nvidia chips for general-purpose computing, including scientific research and artificial intelligence.

The decision required a huge investment. It also took years for the company to see meaningful returns from it. Huang has acknowledged in public talks that the investment was difficult to justify to investors for a long time.

But the decision eventually changed Nvidia’s future.

In 2012, researchers at the University of Toronto used Nvidia GPUs to train an image-recognition system called AlexNet. The system went on to win the ImageNet competition by a wide margin.

The achievement is widely seen as an important moment in the growth of deep learning, a technology that later became central to modern artificial intelligence.

Nvidia continued to invest in AI computing. In 2016, Huang personally delivered one of the company’s first DGX-1 AI supercomputers to OpenAI, which was then a young research organisation.

The demand for Nvidia’s chips increased sharply after OpenAI launched ChatGPT in November 2022. Technology companies began spending heavily on the chips needed to train and run AI models.

Nvidia’s market value crossed $1 trillion in May 2023. It then went past $4 trillion in July 2025 and reportedly crossed $5 trillion in late October 2025, becoming the first publicly traded company to reach that level.

Nvidia’s founder and CEO, Jensen Huang. (Photo source: Reuters)

Huang’s personal wealth also increased sharply as Nvidia’s shares climbed. He also became one of the most recognisable faces in the technology industry. His black leather jackets, elaborate product launches and long keynote presentations became a familiar part of Nvidia’s public image.

Time included him among its 2025 list of “Architects of AI”. Fortune and other publications have also featured him as one of the leading figures behind the artificial intelligence boom.

Nvidia’s biggest setbacks during Huang’s leadership

Despite Nvidia’s extraordinary growth, Huang’s 32-year tenure also included several difficult periods.

The company’s shares suffered heavy losses during the 2018 cryptocurrency mining crash, when demand for graphics cards used to mine digital currencies fell sharply.

Nvidia also faced a difficult period during the broader technology market sell-off in 2022. Another major setback came from its proposed acquisition of British chip designer Arm.

In 2020, Nvidia agreed to buy Arm from SoftBank in a deal worth $40 billion. However, regulators in the US, the UK and the European Union raised concerns about the acquisition.

The deal eventually fell apart in February 2022, with the companies abandoning the proposed transaction after facing regulatory opposition.

In January 2025, Nvidia suffered another major blow when China’s DeepSeek AI model attracted global attention. Investors became concerned about the amount of money technology companies would need to spend on expensive AI chips if powerful models could be developed at lower costs.

Nvidia lost around $590 billion in market value in a single trading session, setting a record for the biggest one-day loss by a company at the time, according to Reuters and Bloomberg.

Why Nvidia’s business became a problem between the US and China

As Nvidia became a key supplier of AI chips, it also found itself caught in the US-China tensions. In December 2024, China opened an antitrust investigation into the company, while the Trump administration restricted sales of its H20 chips to Chinese customers in April 2025, forcing Nvidia to report a multibillion-dollar charge. In August, the White House announced a deal under which Nvidia and AMD would share a portion of certain China chip sales revenue with the US government.

Huang repeatedly opposed tighter export restrictions, calling the Biden administration’s controls “a failure” at Computex 2025. He argued that such curbs could hurt American companies and give Chinese rivals an advantage. His position also drew scrutiny from US lawmakers. In July 2025, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Jim Banks wrote to him, urging him not to meet Chinese companies with links to the country’s military or intelligence agencies or suspected of bypassing US export controls.

What is the controversy now?

Reports by The New York Times and the Financial Times focused on Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang, an executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company that buys Nvidia chips.

Following the reports, Nvidia’s board announced an independent investigation on Sunday, November 8.

Two days later, on Tuesday, the company hired law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to lead the investigation, CNN reported.

Megaspeed was also under investigation over allegations that it had diverted advanced chips to China, according to CNN.

The controversy also attracted attention from US lawmakers.

On Thursday, Republican chairmen of three House committees, covering Foreign Affairs, the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party and Intelligence, said they had written to Huang.

They wanted him to appear before them and answer questions about his relationship with Megaspeed and Nvidia’s security measures, CNN reported.

US President Donald Trump also commented on the controversy. He described Huang as “an honourable guy”, according to CNN.

Before the latest developments, Nvidia spokesperson John Rizzo had said Huang was “committed to continuing to lead Nvidia as CEO without interruption.”