US president Donald Trump returned to China after 9 years amid Gulf tensions and the visit ended up becoming much bigger than a trade summit. Between Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, Taiwan warnings and a White House invite for Xi Jinping, the meetings in Beijing revealed how both countries are trying to manage rivalry without letting it spiral.

Conversation about oil, Iran and the Strait of Hormuz

The biggest shift from earlier US-China summits was the focus on West Asia instead of just trade. Trump and Xi both agreed the Strait of Hormuz “must remain open” as fears grow over disruptions linked to Iran and the ongoing regional conflict.

For years, Washington mostly viewed Beijing as an economic competitor. But this summit showed something different: the US now sees China as a country it may need to work with during global security crises. “The Strait of Hormuz must remain open to support the free flow of energy,” Trump and Xi agreed.

Washington is now nudging Beijing to lean on Iran

One of the more striking moments came from senior US officials openly asking China to use its influence with Tehran. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested China would act because keeping Hormuz functional is in its own interest. Marco Rubio also said the US had urged Beijing to play a stronger diplomatic role at the United Nations over the strait issue. That is a noticeable strategic change. Instead of isolating China, Washington is now trying to pull it into crisis management. Rubio said China “has a chance to do something about it.”

China hinted it wants to rely less on Gulf oil

Buried inside the summit updates was another important detail: Xi reportedly expressed interest in buying more American oil to reduce China’s future dependence on Hormuz. That says a lot about how seriously Beijing is viewing instability in the Gulf. It also opens the possibility of energy becoming a stabilising factor in US-China ties, even while competition continues elsewhere.

Xi drew a hard line on Taiwan

The strongest language of the day came when Xi spoke about Taiwan. He warned Trump that mishandling the issue could push ties into a “very dangerous situation” and even lead to “conflict.” As reported by BBC, analysts following the summit said Xi wanted to make Beijing’s red line “crystal clear.” So while both countries sounded cooperative on Iran and trade, Taiwan remains the issue neither side is willing to soften on. “If it is not handled properly, the two countries could collide,” said Xi jinping.

US and China relationship

Xi repeatedly described the relationship as “constructive” and “strategically stable,” while Trump called the talks “extremely positive and productive.” It does suggest both governments are trying to prevent confrontation from becoming uncontrollable.

Iran’s nuclear weapon

Trump and Xi also agreed that Iran should never be allowed to build a nuclear weapon. They discussed improving economic ties between the US and China by giving American companies better access to Chinese markets and encouraging more Chinese investment in the US. Xi also said China is interested in buying more American oil in the future, which could help reduce its dependence on the Strait of Hormuz. The two leaders also talked about efforts to stop fentanyl-making chemicals from reaching the US and increasing China’s purchases of American agricultural products.

Trump invites Xi to Washington

Trump formally invited Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan to visit the White House on September 24. Officials even said Trump and Xi could meet up to four times this year, including at the G20 and APEC summits.

CEOs weren’t just attending. They were part of the message

The summit was packed with major American business figures, including Elon Musk, Tim Cook and Jensen Huang. China used the occasion to reassure American companies that business opportunities still exist despite political tensions. Xi told executives that “China’s door will only open wider”.

At the same time, both countries discussed aircraft deals, agricultural imports, market access and fentanyl controls, showing that economic cooperation is still very much alive beneath the geopolitical friction. The summit did not produce a dramatic breakthrough agreement. But it did show both countries searching for a more predictable framework after years of hostility.

The US wants China’s help on issues like Iran and energy security. China wants stability with Washington while protecting its core interests, especially Taiwan. And both sides seem aware that the costs of uncontrolled escalation are becoming too high. Trump described the relationship as “one of the most consequential relationships in world history”, while Xi warned both countries must “never mess it up”.