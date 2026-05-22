The Netherlands is becoming one of the most attractive destinations for international professionals looking for English-speaking jobs in Europe. With companies across tech, finance, semiconductors, healthcare, and e-commerce struggling to fill talent gaps, Dutch employers are increasingly hiring global workers and offering visa sponsorships and relocation support. Many multinational companies in the country now operate primarily in English, making it easier for skilled migrants to work without knowing Dutch.

More than 30 companies are expected to actively hire English-speaking professionals in 2026 across industries including fintech, software, engineering, logistics, and consumer goods.

Companies hiring in the Netherlands

Booking.com — Travel Tech ASML — Semiconductor Adyen — FinTech Philips — HealthTech ING — Banking Rabobank — Banking ABN AMRO — Banking Shell — Energy TomTom — Navigation Tech Mollie — FinTech MessageBird — Software Picnic — E-commerce Bunq — FinTech Coolblue — Retail Tech Bol.com — E-commerce Just Eat Takeaway — Food Delivery Heineken — Consumer Goods Unilever — Consumer Goods AkzoNobel — Chemicals DSM-Firmenich — Nutrition NXP Semiconductors — Various Optiver — Trading IMC Trading — Trading Flow Traders — Trading Miro — Software Elastic — Software Databricks — AI and Data GitLab — Software Catawiki — Marketplace CM.com — Communications Tech Oracle Netherlands — Enterprise Software SAP Netherlands — Enterprise Software

Why the Netherlands is attracting foreign workers

The country has seen rising demand for professionals in software engineering, AI, semiconductor manufacturing, cybersecurity, finance, and healthcare. Cities such as Amsterdam, Eindhoven, Rotterdam, and Utrecht have become major hubs for international hiring. Companies like ASML and NXP Semiconductors are rapidly expanding as Europe pushes to strengthen its semiconductor industry, while fintech firms such as Adyen, Bunq, and Mollie continue to scale globally.

Visa pathways for skilled migrants

The Dutch government is giving multiple routes for international professionals seeking employment in the country. This is the most common route for non-EU nationals. Applicants need a job offer from an employer recognized by the Dutch Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND) and must meet a minimum salary threshold.

EU Blue Card

The EU Blue Card is aimed at highly qualified professionals with a recognised university degree and an employment contract of at least one year. International graduates from top global universities can apply for the Orientation Year Permit, which allows them to stay in the Netherlands for up to one year while searching for work.