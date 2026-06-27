Another earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck Venezuela on Saturday morning amid frenzied rescue operations and a mounting death toll. Tens of thousands remain missing after two devastating 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude quakes struck late on Wednesday — the strongest to hit the South American nation in more than a century. At least 920 people have been reported dead, and the toll appears likely to rise as rescue crews comb through the rubble.

Venezuelans took the search for missing loved ones into their own hands Friday amid a continued scarcity of government rescuers. Citizens digging through the rubble of their homes told AP that they had seen few state rescue teams in the areas hit hardest — despite authorities projecting an image of a robust government response.