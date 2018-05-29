French Magazine brands Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan as dictator, creates turmoil

If the 64 year-old Turkish president was once viewed as the guarantor of a stable, market-friendly government, investors now worry he’ll take more control of the economy. (Reuters)

The cover story of French weekly magazine Le Point that brands Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan as “The Dictator” is creating turmoil in France with supporters of the Turkish leader targeting kiosks to remove posters of the publication and President Emmanuel Macron protesting such actions in his country.

“Freedom of the press has no price: without it, it’s dictatorship,” Macron said in a message on his Twitter account late on Monday. “It is totally unacceptable that Le Point posters be ripped off kiosks on the grounds they displease enemies of freedom of the press, in France and abroad.”

Le Point, a conservative magazine with a circulation of 315,000, represented in its May 24 edition a full page photography of Erdogan on its cover calling him “The Dictator” and asking in its subtitle “How Far Will Erdogan Go ?” The magazine casts stories on the Turkish president’s networks in France, his “delusions of grandeur,” and his “offensive on Algeria.”

Attacking Newsstands

Several men believed to be Pro-Erdogan militants have been filmed trying to tear off posters of the magazine at newsstands in the South of France, eventually forcing one newspaper vendor to have them removed for security reasons, the magazine reported on its web site. The video of the scene that took place close to the city of Avignon went viral on social media over the week-end, showing the police protecting one newsstand from men draped in Turkey’s flag. Le Point ad campaign for its Erdogan cover story will remain on billboards, the weekly said.

Macron and Erdogan have been in regular contact since the French president’s election one year ago. The two men spoke seven times, according to the Elysee palace’s records with their last conservation dating back to April 14 after France’s joint military operation in Syria with the U.S. and the U.K.

Economic Control

Erdogan kicked off his re-election campaign in Ankara on May 24, one month ahead of the general elections that will see a new president and new members of Parliament. The vote will elect a leader with new and vastly reinforced presidential powers following a 2017 referendum called by Erdogan to approve his planned changes of the constitution.

If the 64 year-old Turkish president was once viewed as the guarantor of a stable, market-friendly government, investors now worry he’ll take more control of the economy. That’s sent the currency plummeting 12 percent in May, poised for its worst monthly performance since the global financial crisis. Erdogan said he intends to tighten his grip on the economy and take more responsibility for monetary policy if he wins the election next month.