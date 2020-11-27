Francisco Sagasti, Peru’s transitory head of state, to hold office until July 2021: Envoy

The ambassador was reacting to a story that appeared earlier this week on November 23, 2020. Experts had shared their views which indicated that corruption in the country had led to frequent government changes.

Peru’s latest head of state, Dr Francisco Sagasti, is a transitory head of state, who was democratically elected by the Parliament under the procedures established under the Constitution.

“He shall hold office until July 28, 2021, when he will hand over power the new president-elect, in accordance with the electoral schedule provided for in our laws,” Carlos R Polo, ambassador of India to Peru said in a letter to Financial Express Online.

The Peruvian ambassador goes on to add, “Unprecedented processes of removal and presidential succession, were carried out in strict observance of the Political Constitution of Peru.”

The ambassador was reacting to a story that appeared earlier this week on November 23, 2020. Experts had shared their views which indicated that corruption in the country had led to frequent government changes.

Peru going through political upheaval: Gets three presidents in a week

Further reacting to the article, the ambassador clarifies: “It suffices to review independent rankings such as Transparency lnternational’s Corruption Perceptions Index to realise that such information is a personal opinion at best and that it does not in any way reflect a shared view of the international community. In fact, in 2019 Peru ranked 20th in the Americas region of the said index, out of 33 countries.”

The envoy said, “As you must know, the scourge of corruption is one of the worst evils in many countries, not only in our region of the world but also globally. In Peru specifically, the Prosecutor’s Office and the Judiciary have been tackling this crime for several years, investigating and firmly punishing perpetrators, all while following a due and lawful process.”

What do various studies & opinions in the public domain indicate?

A study of Asociación Civil Proética (Peruvian chapter of Transparency International), released in 2015 on the occasion of International Day Against Corruption, 46% of Peruvians mentioned that corruption is one of the principal problems of the country and 82% consider organised crime has penetrated politics.

As per a Transparency International Report of 2019, Peru ranks third after Venezuela and The Dominican Republic in peoples’ perception that corruption has gone up in the last 12 months. The issue of corruption as pointed out by the embassy is an evil that has spread far and wide. Peru is certainly not unique in this context.

India and Peru are attempting to develop deeper ties which would aid South-South cooperation, and such developments are welcome by all sections of society in both countries.