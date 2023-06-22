France shuts down climate activist group after demonstrators’ clash with police

The French government has shut down a climate activist group called Les Soulevements de la Terre (SLT) after it was accused of encouraging violence. This comes after a protest in France over a proposed farm reservoir led to violent clashes between the demonstrators and the police.

As per Reuters, police had fired tear gas and vehicles were set on fire during the chaos. Several police officers and protesters had sustained injuries. At least 6,000 protestors had joined the march violating a ban on protest at the site where a similar protest turned violent in October 2022.

The French cabinet decided to shut down the group after a request from President Emmanuel Maron, government spokesperson Olivier Véran told journalists. French Minister Gerald Darmanin has referred to “eco-terrorism” in relation to the SLT’s actions in recent months. He said some activists showed “extreme violence against police forces”.

In a decree announcing the group’s closure, the government said the SLT “encourages sabotage and material damage”. The group’s lawyer Rapheal Kempf has said they will contest the decree in court, adding that the action is an “ infringement on freedom of expression” that targets “speech and not actions”.

CNN affiliate BFMTV earlier reported that on Tuesday, 14 people linked to the SLT were put in custody as part of a probe into a protest in December 2022 against a major cement manufacturer.

The decision by the government has reportedly been criticised by the leftist opposition and NGOs. The French Human Rights League (LDH) head Patrick Baudouin said there have been “attacks” on several freedoms that primarily concern the ecologist movement. “It’s part of a wider trend,” Baudouin added.

Activist Florian Lemerle told Reuters that the SLT is too broad a group to be dissolved, no matter the government’s decision. The group is a coalition having 190 local committees, Lemerle added.