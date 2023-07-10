France Riots: Govt bans sale, possession & transport of fireworks for Bastille Day celebrations

France has banned the sale, possession and transport of fireworks for the upcoming Bastille Day celebrations after violent protests wreaked havoc on its streets. The government issued a decree prohibiting the use of “pyrotechnic articles” for the celebrations that mark France’s national day. The celebrations will take place on July 14.

However, the ban does not apply to firework displays organised by local authorities.

The order said the ban was in place until July 15. This was done to prevent the risk of serious disturbances to public order during the July 14 festivities, it added.

France’s Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne told Le Parisien newspaper that in addition to the ban on fireworks, “massive” security would be deployed to keep the peace and “to protect the French” during the celebrations. She added that many people were “quite worried” about the possibility of fresh incidents of violence breaking out during the time.

France riots 2023

The decree from the government comes days after protests broke out in the country following the killing of 17-year-old Nahel M by police in Nanterre. Nahel’s death led to a wave of anger among the people who took to streets to protest. However, the protests turned violent and caused a lot of disturbance.

As per BBC, official figures show that over 3,700 people were arrested by the police in connection to the protests. This figure includes 1,160 minors.

France’s Bastille Day invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited by French President Emmanuel Macron to participate in the Bastille Day Parade, which will be held in Paris on July 14, as the Guest of Honor.

The parade will also see an Indian Army contingent march alongside French soldiers for the first time in 107 years.