France committed to leading Israel-Palestine talks: Francois Hollande

French President Francois Hollande told Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas in Paris that his country is committed to leading international efforts to help secure peace between Israel and the Palestinians. Hollande confirmed “France’s commitment to building on the momentum created” on June 3, when Paris hosted senior diplomats to work towards organising an international conference to reboot talks by the end of the year.

The French leader “expressed his concern over the the fragile situation in the Middle East and escalating violence”, a statement from the presidency said yesterday.

“While the latest report from the Quartet shows the two-state solution is under threat by continued settlement-building, there is an urgent need to recreate a political perspective,” Hollande added.

The diplomatic Quartet — the United States, European Union, United Nations and Russia — earlier this month warned that I

srael’s settlement expansion and confiscation of Palestinian land were eroding the possibility of a two-state peace settlement.

The Quartet also called on Palestinians to halt attacks and incitement to violence.

“France will spare no effort to mobilise the international community into reviving the peace process,” he said.

Peace talks have been at a complete standstill since a US-led initiative collapsed in April 2014.