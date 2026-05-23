France has banned Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir from entering the country, citing what the country has described as the Israeli minister’s “unspeakable” conduct towards detained activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla, which had attempted to reach Gaza.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced the decision on Saturday, saying Ben-Gvir would no longer be allowed to enter French territory. The move came after videos surfaced showing the far-right Israeli minister taunting activists who had been detained from a flotilla that was headed to provide aid to Gaza.

“As of today, Itamar Ben-Gvir is banned from entering French territory. This decision follows his unspeakable actions toward French and European citizens who were passengers on the Global Sumud Flotilla,” Barrot said in a post on X.

He added that France could not accept its citizens being “threatened, intimidated or brutalised” by a public official of any country, and called on the European Union to consider sanctions against Ben-Gvir.

What did Ben-Gvir do to the detainees in the mentioned videos?

France’s decisive action against the Israeli minister was prompted by recently shared videos that were promoted by Ben-Gvir himself earlier this week. In one clip, he is seen waving a large Israeli flag over detainees whose hands appear to be tied.

In another, he is seen shouting “Am Yisrael Chai” — Hebrew for “The nation of Israel lives” — at a kneeling detainee whose wrists appear to be zip-tied. Another video shows detainees with their foreheads to the ground inside an outdoor holding area as Israel’s national anthem plays and armed guards stand nearby.

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According to AP, around 430 flotilla detainees were held by Israeli authorities. The flotilla, comprising around 50 boats, was intercepted in international waters nearly 400 km off Israel’s coast. Activists later alleged mistreatment by Israeli forces, including beatings, tasers and the use of attack dogs.

The incident has drawn criticism from several foreign leaders. Even Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a coalition partner of Ben-Gvir, condemned the minister’s on-camera treatment of the detainees, AP reported.

France, however, also distanced itself from the flotilla’s approach. Barrot said Paris disapproved of the attempt to breach Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza, arguing that it had “no useful effect” and placed an additional burden on the nation’s diplomatic and consular services.

Poland introduces 5 year ban

Following France, Poland has also moved against Ben-Gvir. Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski said on Thursday that Warsaw had imposed a five-year ban on the Israeli minister.

“In the democratic world we do not abuse and gloat over people in custody,” Sikorski said in a post on X.

The Associated Press said it had sought comment from Ben-Gvir’s spokesperson and the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.