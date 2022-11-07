scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Foxconn implements new curbs at Zhengzhou plant to stem COVID-19 spread

The company said in a statement published on the WeChat account of the Zhengzhou park late on Sunday that working employees would be required to follow a “point to point” system where they can only travel between their dormitory and factory area

Written by Reuters
Updated:
Foxconn implements new curbs at Zhengzhou plant to stem COVID-19 spread
A woman carrying an umbrella walks past the logo of Foxconn outside a company's building in Taipei, Taiwan October 31, 2022. (Photo source: Reuters)

Apple supplier Foxconn said it would implement new measures at its Zhengzhou plant to curb the spread of COVID-19, including implementing a system which would involve moving all working employees into three dormitories.

The company said in a statement published on the WeChat account of the Zhengzhou park late on Sunday that working employees would be required to follow a “point to point” system where they can only travel between their dormitory and factory area. Eight other dormitories will only allow workers to enter, not exit.

Also read| Apple warns of hit to iPhone shipments from China COVID disruption

Also Read
earthquake, nepal earthquake, nepal earthquake 2017, nepal earthquake latest, latest earthquake in india, earthquake delhi, earthquake video, earthquake pictures

The curbs were being implemented at the request of the government “to provide a safe and sanitary dormitory area for Foxconn comrades, and effectively control the risks of COVID-19 spreading,” it said.

Also read| China locks down area around ‘IPhone City’ in blow to Apple

Foxconn has been working to retain staff and smooth over tensions in the factory, after workers complained about their treatment and provisions under COVID-19 prevention measures. Several employees also fled the factory, prompting Foxconn to offer generous bonuses to retain staff.

More Stories on
China
Covid-19
Foxconn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.