Fourth of July: History, significance, mind-blowing facts related to US Independence Day

Every year on July 4, Americans commemorate their country’s independence and celebrate the day with various events, including barbecues, fireworks displays, parades, and concerts.

The fireworks have been a part of the Fourth of July tradition for a long time. The tradition of fireworks goes back to the 18th century and the American Revolution. July 4 honours the Declaration of Independence of the United States and has been a federal holiday for a long time.

Also Read US Golden Visa Process Explained: Best way to get Green Card to settle in America

Fourth of July Celebrations

This year the people of the United States are celebrating the 247th anniversary of their Independence. The celebrations involve parades, fireworks, various ceremonies and events and picnic gatherings by the US citizens. Each year people in red, white and blue flood the streets and rejoice in the celebrations and wait for the fireworks.

Why is the Fourth of July celebrated?

The day marks the unanimous decision by the Second Continental Congress to adopt the Declaration of Independence, which declared the separation of the United States from British rule and established it as an independent nation in 1776. This declaration marked a pivotal moment in the American Revolutionary War.

Also Read Is the US stock market closed today?

Interesting facts related to US Independence Day

Notably, all US Presidents, from George Bush to Joe Biden, have participated in the July 4 celebrations, except Founding Father John Adams, who urged July 2nd to be the date and not 4th. The stand by Adams was taken in the view that the second Continental Congress voted for America’s Independence on July 2. However, July 4, is important as the day Congress officially adopted the Declaration of Independence document.

“The second day of July, 1776, will be celebrated by succeeding generations as the great anniversary festival. It ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires, and illumination, from one end of this continent to the other, from this time forward forevermore,” Adams wrote in a letter to his wife, Abigail.

The day also serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by the founding fathers of the United States and all those who fought for independence.