Four Egyptian workers killed by land mine near new capital: sources

By: | Cairo | Published: May 15, 2018 4:36 AM
Four Egyptian workers were killed and two injured, when a land mine exploded east of Cairo in an area where the government is constructing a new administrative capital, security sources said. The sources said the mine was likely a remnant of the 1973 war Egypt fought with Israel for control of the Sinai peninsula.

Egypt’s ambitious plan to construct a new metropolis 45 km (28 miles) east of Cairo was announced in March 2015 as part of a plan to lure back foreign investors who fled after its 2011 uprising.

