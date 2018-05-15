Four Egyptian workers killed by land mine near new capital: sources

The sources said the mine was likely a remnant of the 1973 war Egypt fought with Israel for control of the Sinai peninsula.

Four Egyptian workers were killed and two injured, when a land mine exploded east of Cairo in an area where the government is constructing a new administrative capital, security sources said. The sources said the mine was likely a remnant of the 1973 war Egypt fought with Israel for control of the Sinai peninsula.

Egypt’s ambitious plan to construct a new metropolis 45 km (28 miles) east of Cairo was announced in March 2015 as part of a plan to lure back foreign investors who fled after its 2011 uprising.