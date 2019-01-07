Former US VP Joe Biden nearing decision on 2020 White House bid

By: | Published: January 7, 2019 7:52 AM

Biden, who served as former President Barack Obama’s vice president, is also considered a moderate at a time party progressives have been making gains in Congressional and other elections. A number of other candidates already have announced intentions to run or are exploring bids.

Biden hasn’t yet told allies he’s decided to run, but has indicated he’s leaning toward it and will likely decide within the next two weeks, the newspaper said, citing unnamed Democrats who’ve spoken to him recently. (File photo: AP)

Former Vice President Joe Biden is nearing a decision about a 2020 White House bid and telling allies he doesn’t think other potential Democratic candidates can defeat President Donald Trump, the New York Times reported Sunday.

Biden hasn’t yet told allies he’s decided to run, but has indicated he’s leaning toward it and will likely decide within the next two weeks, the newspaper said, citing unnamed Democrats who’ve spoken to him recently.

CNN/Des Moines Register poll released Dec. 15 showed Biden leading among a field of 20 potential candidates in Iowa, the state with the first presidential content of 2020.

But there are concerns about how the former longtime Delaware senator, 76, would fare in what could be a large field of Democratic hopefuls — a list of names that includes those inside and outside of government, some of them decades younger.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren took a major step toward an all-but-certain 2020 White House run on Dec. 31 by launching an exploratory committee, and she spent the weekend making appearances in Iowa.

