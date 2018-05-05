Former US President George HW Bush discharged from hospital

Former United States President George H.W. Bush has been discharged from Houston Methodist Hospital, his spokesperson Jim McGrath informed on Friday. (Reuters)

Former United States President George H.W. Bush has been discharged from Houston Methodist Hospital, his spokesperson Jim McGrath informed on Friday. “President @GeorgeHWBush was discharged from @MethodistHosp after treatment for an infection. His doctors report he is doing well and is happy to return home,” McGrath tweeted.

On April 22, the 93-year-old was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after contracting the life-threatening infection that spread to his blood, just days after the death of his wife Barbara.

He was later shifted to a regular patient room at the hospital. Bush’s wife and the former US first lady, Barbara Bush passed away on April 17 in Houston, at the age of 92.

Bush, a Republican, served as the 41st US President from 1989 to 1993. He also served as the 43rd US Vice-President from 1981 to 1989.

His eldest son, George W. Bush also served two terms as the 43rd US President from 2001 to 2009.