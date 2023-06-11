scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Former SNP leader Sturgeon arrested in connection with party funding probe, say reports

The police investigation is looking at what happened to more than 600,000 pounds ($750,000) raised by Scottish independence campaigners in 2017, which was supposed to have been ring-fenced but may have been used for other purposes.

Written by Associated Press
Nicola Sturgeon, scotland
Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (File photo: AP)

Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was arrested on Sunday, the BBC and Sky reported, after Police Scotland said a 52-year-old woman was in custody being questioned as part of its investigation into the Scottish National Party’s funding.

The police investigation is looking at what happened to more than 600,000 pounds ($750,000) raised by Scottish independence campaigners in 2017, which was supposed to have been ring-fenced but may have been used for other purposes.

Also read: Pak ex-PM Imran Khan booked in land scam case

Also Read

In April, Sturgeon’s husband, Peter Murrell and the party’s then treasurer were both arrested and then released without charge pending further investigation as part of the same inquiry.

immigration image

“A 52-year-old woman has today, Sunday 11 June, 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party,” Police Scotland said in a statement on Twitter.

“The woman is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.”

Also read: South Africa’s Johannesburg feels tremors after 5.0 magnitude quake

A spokesperson for the SNP could not immediately be reached for comment.

Sturgeon, Scotland’s longest serving leader of its semi-autonomous government, caught the political world by surprise when she announced her resignation in February, saying she had become too divisive to lead her country to independence.

More Stories on
United Kingdom

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 11-06-2023 at 20:10 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market