  • MORE MARKET STATS

Former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari indicted in Park Lane and Thatta Water cases

By: |
Updated: Oct 05, 2020 2:10 PM

During the hearing, the court indicted 19 others accused in the Park Lane case and 15 others in the Thatta water supply case.

In the Park Lane case, Zardari and his son Bilawal Ali Zardari are accused of purchasing 2,460 kanals of prime property in Islamabad at extremely depreciated rates using frontmen. (File photo: : Reuters)

An anti-corruption court in Pakistan on Monday indicted former president Asif Ali Zardari in the Park Lane and Thatta Water Supply cases. Zardari, 63, the co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), was present in the Islamabad-based court and pleaded not guilty.

During the hearing, the court indicted 19 others accused in the Park Lane case and 15 others in the Thatta water supply case. The court last week had indicted Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur in a mega money laundering case.

Related News

In the Park Lane case, Zardari and his son Bilawal Ali Zardari are accused of purchasing 2,460 kanals of prime property in Islamabad at extremely depreciated rates using frontmen. In the Thatta water supply case, a private contractor was illegaly awarded project contracts. In the money laundering case, it is alleged fake accounts were used by the former president and other accused to park and launder ill-gotten wealth.

The court has rejected Zardari’s plea seeking acquittal in all three cases. The husband of the country’s first woman prime minister Benazir Bhutto was arrested last year by the National Accountability Bureau and probed for months before being released in December on medical grounds.

Zardari has maintained the allegations against him are a vilification campaign by Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari indicted in Park Lane and Thatta Water cases
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Azerbaijan says Armenia targets cities outside conflict zone
2US Election: One month out, battered Trump campaign faces big challenges
3Donald Trump’s surprise drive-by to greet supporters outside hospital