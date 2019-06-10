Former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari arrested by anti-corruption body

Former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari has been arrested by the National Accountability Bureau in connection with money laundering case. His arrest comes hours after a court rejected his plea for pre-arrest bail in the fake bank accounts case. He was arrested from his residence in Islamabad. A bench of the Islamabad High Court rejected a plea seeking extension in the pre-arrest bails of Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur. On Sunday, the NIB had issued the arrest warrants against Zardari. He has been accused of operating fake bank accounts to keep money and transferring it out of Pakistan. The NAB alleges that Zardari and his sister made transactions of Rs 150 million through fake bank accounts. The cases against the former Pakistan president are part of the probes being conducted by the NAB following the Supreme Court verdict in the money laundering of billions through fake accounts case. Zardari can file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the verdict. (Details awaited)