Former Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrested in LNG case

Pakistan National Accountability Bureau on Thursday arrested former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in connection with a case related to the award of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import contract. Abbasi was arrested when he was on his way to attend a press conference, DawnNewsTV reported. The Bureau had summoned Abbasi to appear before it today for the probe.

However, he failed to appear following which the Bureau arrested him. The Bureau in a notice had asked the former Pakistan prime minister to appear at NAB Islamabad before Investigation Officer and Deputy Director Malik Zubair Ahmed for discussion and recording statement.

“You are advised that failing with this notice may entail penal consequences as provided in serial 2 of the schedule of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999,” DawnNews quoted the notice as saying.

According to Dawn, the notice said that Abbasi committed an offence by deceitfully, fraudulently and dishonestly causing a loss to the national exchequer. It further said that the former Pakistan Prime Minister misused his authority and obtained a pecuniary advantage through corrupt, dishonest and illegal means during the award of LNG Terminal.

This year in April, the Pakistan government imposed a travel ban on Abbasi who served as the prime minister of the country from August 2017 to May 2018.

