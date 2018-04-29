Former Pakistan hockey player offered free heart-transplant in India

Ahmad has been experiencing a major heart problem since weeks and the complication originated from the pacemaker and stents embedded in his heart. (Source: Twitter)

Former Pakistan’s hockey goalkeeper Mansoor Ahmad would undergo a heart transplant surgery from Fortis Hospital in India. Fortis Hospital offered their assistance after they discovered that the legendary Pakistani hockey player requested medical assistance from India. The 49-year-old Ahmad had contacted Indian government a week ago and is yet to get notification from the authorities.

Ahmad has been experiencing a major heart problem since weeks and the complication originated from the pacemaker and stents embedded in his heart. Ahmad is the 1994 World Cup winner which was held in Sydney. Ahmed — who played 338 international matches, participated in three Olympics and various other high-profile events, in a career spanning from 1986 to 2000 — said that the visa could be a lifesaver.

Following the former hockey player’s plea, Fortis has assured him free treatment. Ahmad is currently being treated at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in Karachi. He has made it cleared that he has only asked India for the medical visa and not financial assistance. Choudhry Pervez, Ahmad’s doctor had advised him to seek treatment in India. Hence, they are counting on the Indian government approach for former Pakistan player’s treatment.

I visited Olympian & our Hockey legend, Mansoor Khan & assured of my full support for our national hero. I am so happy that he is getting better day by day and wish for his complete & speedy recovery. @SAFoundationN will fully take care our sporting legend. #SAFcares #HopeNotOut pic.twitter.com/008KuUwi3v — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 14, 2018

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Dr S Narayani, Zonal Director, Fortis (Mumbai) said: ” The group will register Ahmad for a heart transplant in Mumbai and Chennai. Once he gets a clearance from the government, we can get an assessment done to confirm whether he is fit enough to travel.” Despite the strained ties between the two nations, Pakistan internationals are qualified to apply for medical visas in India.

Maharashtra’s health minister Dr Deepak Sawant said: “When it comes to saving lives, cross-border strife doesn’t matter. We treat many foreign nationals. In this case, if the patient wants to be treated in India, I don’t see a problem.”

Ahmad in an interview to Mumbai Mirror said that he was,”overwhelmed by the love received from India”. “Not just the Indian stars I played against, but people from India who I didn’t even know, have said they’ll support me. I’m now waiting for the visa to come through. I’m sure the Indian government will oblige.”

However, even if Ahmad does get a medical visa from India he will have to wait for some months to get the heart transplant. According to the rules, a foreign nationalcan only receive a heart transplant if there are no Indians being overlooked.