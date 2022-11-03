Former Pak PM Imran Khan wounded during attack at public rally, 15 other leaders injured: Reports

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan is reported to have been injured in a firing during his freedom rally in Wazirabad on Thursday. According to local media reports, Khan and 15 other PTI leaders have sustained injuries in the attack. As per the local reports, several former ministers have also been injured in the chaos. The incident occurred near Allahwala Chowk of Wazirabad town of Punjab.

According the a report by news agency PTI, Geo TV footage has showed the 70-year-old Khan hit in the right leg. Police later shifted him to a bullet proof vehicle from the container he was riding at the time of the attack. The channel reported that one person has been arrested from the spot and police shifted him to an unknown location. Initially, it was reported that Khan was safe while some people were injured. However, later it turned out that Khan was also injured. There are also reports that Khan’s close aide Senator Faisal Javed was also injured in the attack.

Farrukh Habib, a senior member of Khan’s party, too, confirmed that the former PM was injured. “The cowards have shown their times Imran Khan is injured, may Allah protect him, the whole nation should pray for the life of Imran Khan,” he tweeted.

The former Pakistan Prime Minister is leading an anti-government long march towards Islamabad.

