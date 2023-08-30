Former Pak PM Imran Khan to remain in jail for another case, Judicial remand extended till September 13

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s judicial remand in connection to the alleged disclosure of state secrets extended till September 13 by a special court on Wednesday, PTI reported.

The order was pronounced by Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain who arrived at Attock jail in Punjab to carry out the hearing following the approval by the Law Ministry amid security concerns raised by the Interior Ministry.

Imran Khan has been at the Attock district jail since August 5 after his conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case. A two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court suspended Khan’s three-year sentence on Tuesday in the Toshakhana corruption case, however, the former Prime Minister was not allowed to walk free. The bench consisted of IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri. This was done as the judge hearing the case ordered for him to be kept inside the prison and produce him for hearing. Following the extension of the judicial remand, Khan will reportedly remain in prison.

After Khan’s sentence was suspended earlier, his aide on legal affairs Naeem Haider Panjotha wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the CJ “accepted our request”.

The former cricketer was sentenced on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts which were acquired by him and his family during his tenure as Prime Minister from 2018-2022. Khan was also barred from politics for five years. This would prevent him from contesting an upcoming election.

(With PTI inputs)