Former Pak PM Imran Khan to lead ‘historic’ rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 19; court suspends non-bailable warrant issued against him

Pakistani news channel Geo News has reported that former Pakistan PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has announced a “historic” public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore. The rally is reported to take place on March 19 as part of his ongoing election campaign. “We all have to struggle together,” said the PTI chief, urging the people to join the party’s movement. He added that the nation would have to come out for “real independence”. Khan made the announcement while speaking to election rally participants in Lahore.

Speaking at the rally, the former prime minister stated, “I will hold a jalsa at Minar-e-Pakistan on Sunday (March 19) at 2 pm,” news agency ANI reported. In spite of tight security and threats of arrest in the capital city of Punjab earlier on Monday, the former prime minister, who was forced from office by a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly in April of last year, held an electoral rally, according to the news channel.

Arrest warrant against Khan suspended

After postponing it twice in the past week due to the implementation of Section 144 in the city, the former ruling party had stated that its election campaign will begin today. Under the guise of security, the PTI chairman has been requesting exemptions from court appearances. Earlier on Monday, a police aircraft from Islamabad flew to Lahore to pick up Khan in connection with a judge-threatening case. While the reports of police going in to arrest Khan anytime were making rounds, an Islamabad court on Tuesday suspended the non-bailable arrest warrants issued against the former PM till March 16.

Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China, and Afghanistan.