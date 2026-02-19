Former British royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested from the Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in UK on Thursday.

The former Prince, who has been making headlines for his infamous association with late sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein, was taken into police custody on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

“[We] are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. [Windsor] remains in police custody at this time,” a statement from Thames Valley police said.

What are the allegations against Mountbatten-Windsor?

Police have been assessing allegations that Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, shared sensitive information with the billionaire child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein when he was a UK trade envoy, Guardian reported.

Thames Valley police had previously said the force was reviewing allegations that a woman was trafficked to the UK by Epstein to have a sexual encounter with Windsor.

“Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office. It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence. We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time,” Oliver Wright, the force’s assistant chief constable said.

‘Law must take its course’: King Charles reacts to Andrew’s arrest

King Charles has reacted to his brother’s arrest. “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair, and proper process by which this is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the authorities,” he said.

“In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation,” the King, Andrew’s older brother, “Let me state clearly: the law must take its course,” he added.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s fall from grace

Windsor had experienced a dramatic fall from grace due to his ties to Epstein, resulting in King Charles III revoking his princely title, HRH designation, dukedom (including Earl of Inverness and Baron Killyleagh), military honours, and knighthoods in the Order of the Garter (held since 2006) and Royal Victorian Order (since 2011).

Windsor was also ordered to vacate Royal Lodge for a smaller property on the Sandringham Estate.

This followed his 2019 step-back from royal duties amid sexual abuse allegations by Virginia Giuffre, a woman who had alleged being sexually abused by Windsor and Epstein. Giuffre died by suicide in 2025.