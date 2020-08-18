Foreign residents still need permission to return to Dubai

The United Arab Emirates in March suspended the entry of non-citizens as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.
Dubai still requires foreign residents who are overseas to obtain permission before returning, the emirate said on Tuesday. The United Arab Emirates in March suspended the entry of non-citizens as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease. Residents have since graduallly been allowed to return, either after being granted a special exemption or by registering online, though many still remain overseas.
Last week, a federal policy requiring oversease residents to seek approval before they returned to the Gulf state was lifted. However, Dubai still requires residents to apply for an entry permit, the emirate said in a statement.
Those travelling to the UAE need to obtain a negative COVID-19 test before arriving. Dubai in July reopened to foreign tourists, who do not require an entry permit.
The UAE has recorded 64,541 coronavirus infections and 364 deaths.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.