Florida governor signs bill allowing more armed teachers

By: |
Florida | Published: May 9, 2019 4:58:00 AM

The measure expands an existing school "guardian" program and allows any teacher to volunteer to carry a weapon if their local school district approves.

denver paar denver news pleasanton skyline college smithfield aptn gunmen, Colorado shooting, Colorado school shooting, denver
Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that will allow more classroom teachers to carry guns in school, a response to last year’s mass shooting at a Parkland high school.

DeSantis signed the bill in private Wednesday and issued no statement. It was one of the more contentious bills of a legislative session that ended Saturday.

The measure expands an existing school “guardian” program and allows any teacher to volunteer to carry a weapon if their local school district approves.

Volunteers must undergo police-style training and a psychiatric evaluation.

Under current law, only teachers who also have another role such as sports coach are eligible to carry weapons on campus.

The bill makes other changes to a school safety law enacted after 17 people were killed in February 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Florida governor signs bill allowing more armed teachers
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition