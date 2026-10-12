Over 100 foreign trekkers remain stranded at different locations in Nepal’s flood-hit Gorkha district. A flash flood swept away bridges, hiking trails, homes and parts of hydropower infrastructure along the Budhi Gandaki River, reported Reuters.

Rescue teams evacuated hundreds of people on Monday, but damaged roads and trekking routes have left some communities and tourists cut off. Helicopter missions are expected to continue on Tuesday, as authorities work to deliver supplies and reach isolated settlements.

The flood struck early on Sunday after a landslide blocked the Budhi Gandaki River. Water surged downstream when the blockage gave way. Authorities have reported no deaths so far, but five villagers remain unaccounted for.

Rescue operations continue

More than 100 foreign trekkers were stranded at different locations after floodwaters destroyed sections of popular hiking routes, Reuters reported on October 12, citing Bhuwan Raj Ojha, an official with the Manaslu Conservation Area Project. The trekking region is in Gorkha district, around 100 kilometres west of Kathmandu.

Ojha told Reuters that trekkers who wanted to leave the area needed rescue, while those wishing to continue their journeys could do so from locations considered safe. He said restaurants and tea houses along the route remained safe.

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Nepalese authorities rescued 321 people on Monday, including 12 foreign nationals, Reuters reported. The Associated Press reported that authorities evacuated more than 200 people that day, while military rescuers delivered food and other relief supplies to affected villages.

At least five villagers remained unaccounted for, reported Reuters. Authorities have not reported any fatalities from the flood, despite extensive damage to homes, bridges and other infrastructure.

The flooding has disrupted travel through a region popular with hikers and tourists. October is one of the busiest months for visitors, AP reported, and the destruction of trails has left some trekkers unable to return by their original routes.

What caused Budhi Gandaki flood?

The flood followed a landslide near Chumchure village in Gorkha district that blocked the Budhi Gandaki River. When the temporary barrier gave way, water rushed downstream, sweeping through settlements along the river.

The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development said the flood may have resulted from the failure of a temporary river blockage created by a landslide, Reuters reported. The explanation remains preliminary, and officials have yet to establish the full sequence of events.

The flood damaged or destroyed five bridges, dozens of houses, farmland and construction sites for three hydropower plants, AP reported. Reuters also reported damage to three hydroelectric plants.

Rescue teams are focusing on reaching isolated settlements, evacuating people and delivering essential supplies. AP reported that soldiers and helicopters carried food and other relief materials to villages along the Budhi Gandaki River. Trucks also transported food, tents and medicine to areas still accessible by road.

Road damage has made helicopters important to the relief effort, but high winds halted flights on Monday afternoon. Gorkha district’s chief government administrator, Dharmendra Kumar Mishra, told AP that flights were expected to resume on Tuesday.

Damaged bridges and trails have also disrupted access to the Manaslu trekking region. Reuters reported that some foreign trekkers could not return because sections of the route had been washed away or covered by debris. The Manaslu Conservation Area Project said trekkers could continue from safe locations, while those wanting to leave the area needed rescue.

Although the river’s water level had receded by Monday, authorities still need to assess conditions upstream and establish what triggered the flood. The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development said understanding the cause would be important for reducing future risks.

“This event is another reminder of how exposed mountain communities and river corridors remain to sudden, cascading hazards,” Pema Gyamtsho, the centre’s director general, told Reuters.

The Budhi Gandaki flows into the Trishuli River, AP reported. The affected river system lies downstream from another tributary where a glacier collapse caused a catastrophic flood in August.