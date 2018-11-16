Five kindergarten school teachers die of gas leak in China (Representational image)

At least five kindergarten school teachers were killed in a gas leak accident in China’s Jiangxi province on Friday, according to a media report.

The incident occurred in Nanchang, capital of Jiangxi province in southeastern China.

Five kindergarten teachers died in a gas leak accident in Jiangxi county, state-run China Daily said in a brief report quoting a local news website.