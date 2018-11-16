Five kindergarten school teachers die of gas leak in China

At least five kindergarten school teachers were killed in a gas leak accident in China's Jiangxi province on Friday, according to a media report.
At least five kindergarten school teachers were killed in a gas leak accident in China’s Jiangxi province on Friday, according to a media report.
The incident occurred in Nanchang, capital of Jiangxi province in southeastern China.
Five kindergarten teachers died in a gas leak accident in Jiangxi county, state-run China Daily said in a brief report quoting a local news website.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.