First session of Pakistan’s newly-elected Parliament begins

The maiden session of Pakistan’s newly-elected Parliament began today to start the process of transition and handing over powers to the new government. Ayaz Sadiq, speaker of the previous National Assembly, is presiding over the session. He will administer oath to the new members. President Mamnoon Hussain had summoned the maiden session of the National Assembly, the lower house of Parliament, at 10 AM in parliament house today, 19 days after Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party emerged as the single largest in the general elections.

Prime Minister-in-waiting Khan's PTI emerged as the single largest party with 116 seats in the July 25 election. Its tally increased to 125 after nine independent members joined it. The final tally of the PTI has reached 158 after it was allowed 28 out of 60 seats reserved for women.