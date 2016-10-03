​​ ​
First lady to chat via Skype with girls around the globe

First lady Michelle Obama will mark International Day of the Girl on Oct. 11 by Skyping with girls around the world about education challenges in their lives.

By: | New York | Published: October 3, 2016 7:46 PM
Obama will be joined from the Newseum in Washington, D.C., by "Black-ish" actress Yara Shahidi and Glamour editor-in-chief Cindi Leive.

The event is sponsored by Glamour magazine’s The Girl Project, which offers education help to more than 50 million girls worldwide. 

Obama will be joined from the Newseum in Washington, D.C., by ”Black-ish” actress Yara Shahidi and Glamour editor-in-chief Cindi Leive.

Participating in the event will be girls in Washington, Jordan, Peru, Tanzania and the U.K. The event, with help from cosmetics giant Maybelline New York, kicks off a monthlong campaign by The Girl Project to raise money for education programs.

Glamour will host 100 watch parties in 100 countries.

